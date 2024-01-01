Noida: 20 Degree College Teachers Hospitalized Due To Samosas At New Year Celebration | Jagran

In a shocking incident, a New Year celebration turned into a health nightmare for approximately 20 teachers from Dronacharya Degree College in Dankaur. The faculty members fell seriously ill after consuming samosas that were later found to be infested with poisonous worms, according to News9 reports.

Poisonous New Year Celebration

The teachers had ordered 40 samosas from a local sweet shop to mark the New Year festivities. Unfortunately, their joyous occasion took a dark turn as the stale and contaminated snacks wreaked havoc on their health. The affected teachers were immediately rushed to GIMS hospital, where they are currently undergoing intensive treatment.

Stale samosas and health crisis

A police official revealed, "In fact, the samosas were stale and had poisonous worms in them." Numerous teachers admitted to the hospital are reportedly in critical condition, requiring extensive medical attention. The medical staff at GIMS hospital is working tirelessly to ensure the affected teachers receive the best possible care.

Responding to the unfortunate incident, the college principal has filed a written complaint against the owner of the sweet shop responsible for the contaminated snacks. The Dankaur Police Station has registered a case against the sweet shop owner, and an official statement assures that the police are actively investigating the matter. Arrests of the culprits involved in this alarming case are expected to follow soon.