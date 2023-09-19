 MP: 100 Students Of Jabalpur Hostel Fall Sick After Dinner, Admitted To Hospitals
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: 100 Students Of Jabalpur Hostel Fall Sick After Dinner, Admitted To Hospitals

MP: 100 Students Of Jabalpur Hostel Fall Sick After Dinner, Admitted To Hospitals

According to information, the Eklaya Adarsh hospital accomodates 460 students.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 19, 2023, 12:00 PM IST
article-image
100 Students Of Eklaya Adarsh Hostel Fall Sick After Dinner, Became Stable After Treatment   | Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, hundred students of Eklavya Adarsh residential hostel fell ill all together late at night on Monday. They were immediately admitted to Victoria Hospital, Jabalpur. 

After that, the condition of all the students became stable. 

According to information, the health of as many as 100 students of a Eklavya Adarsh Hostel deteriorated after they had dinner on Monday night. Just after eating the food from the mess they started to vomit out. 

Later, they were rushed to the Victoria Hospital, after which their conditions came back to normal. The students were of 6th - 8th standard. 

According to information, the Eklaya Adarsh Hostel of Jabalpur accomodates a total of 460 students.

Read Also
Special Session Of Parliament Day 2 LIVE: Women's Reservation Bill To Be Named 'Nari Shakti Vandan...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya,’ Cheers CM Shivraj; WATCH How MP Politicians...

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya,’ Cheers CM Shivraj; WATCH How MP Politicians...

MP Weather Update: Clear Skies After Incessant Downpour; Heavy Rains Predicted On Sept 22 & 23

MP Weather Update: Clear Skies After Incessant Downpour; Heavy Rains Predicted On Sept 22 & 23

MP: Ahmedabad-Gorakhpur Express Skips Bhopal Station, Leaving 150 Passengers Waiting On Platform

MP: Ahmedabad-Gorakhpur Express Skips Bhopal Station, Leaving 150 Passengers Waiting On Platform

MP Tragedy: 4 Of Family Killed As Car Falls Into Rainwater-Filled Pit In Vidisha

MP Tragedy: 4 Of Family Killed As Car Falls Into Rainwater-Filled Pit In Vidisha

MP: 100 Students Of Jabalpur Hostel Fall Sick After Dinner, Admitted To Hospitals

MP: 100 Students Of Jabalpur Hostel Fall Sick After Dinner, Admitted To Hospitals