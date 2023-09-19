MP: 100 Students Of Jabalpur Hostel Fall Sick After Dinner, Admitted To Hospitals

100 Students Of Eklaya Adarsh Hostel Fall Sick After Dinner, Became Stable After Treatment | Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, hundred students of Eklavya Adarsh residential hostel fell ill all together late at night on Monday. They were immediately admitted to Victoria Hospital, Jabalpur.

After that, the condition of all the students became stable.

According to information, the health of as many as 100 students of a Eklavya Adarsh Hostel deteriorated after they had dinner on Monday night. Just after eating the food from the mess they started to vomit out.

Later, they were rushed to the Victoria Hospital, after which their conditions came back to normal. The students were of 6th - 8th standard.

According to information, the Eklaya Adarsh Hostel of Jabalpur accomodates a total of 460 students.

