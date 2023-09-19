Special Session Of Parliament Day 2 LIVE: PM Narendra Modi Enters Lok Sabha Chamber In New Parliament Building, Proceedings Begin (WATCH)

PM Modi in the Lok Sabha as proceedings begin in the new Parliament building
PM Modi Proposes Old Building Be Known As Samvidhan Sadan, Leads MPs To New Parl Complex (WATCH)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Nitin Gadkari and other parliamentarians move out of the old Parliament building and proceed to the new building.
Members of Parliament move from the Old Parliament building to the New Parliament Building (WATCH)
PROPOSE OLD BUILDING TO BE KNOWN AS SAMVIDHAN SADAN, SAYS PM MODI BIDDING FAREWELL TO OLD PARLIAMENT HOUSE (WATCH)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the Parliamentarians in the Central Hall of Parliament on Tuesday (September 19), said that the old Parliament building cannot be abandoned and proposed that it should be known as Samvidhan Sadan from now on.
WATCH: Exciting glimpse of the corridor connecting the old and new Parliament buildings
PM Modi Addresses MPs In Central Hall, Hails Role Of House In Abrogating Article 370 (WATCH)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "...Muslim mothers and sisters got justice because of this Parliament, law opposing 'triple talaq' was unitedly passed from here. In the last few years, Parliament has also passed laws giving justice to the transgenders. We have unitedly passed laws that will guarantee a bright future for the specially-abled people. It is our privilege that we got the opportunity to abrogate Article 370 from the Parliament..."
India has reawakened with a new consciousness, says PM Modi (WATCH)
PM Narendra Modi says, "I had said from Red Fort - Yahi samay hai, sahi samay hai. If we look at the events one after the other, each one of them bears witness that today, India has reawakened with a new consciousness. India is filled with a new energy. This consciousness and energy can change the dreams of crores of people into resolutions and make those resolutions into a reality..."
PM Modi Addresses MPs In Central Hall, Says New Building Symbolises Resolve Of Developed India (WATCH)
PM Narendra Modi says, "Today, we are going to have the beginning of a new future in the new Parliament building. Today, we are going to the new building with the determination to fulfil the resolve of a developed India."
PM Modi Addresses MPs In Central Hall, Extends Ganesh Chaturthi Greetings To Members & Nation (WATCH)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extends Ganesh Chaturthi greetings to the Parliamentarians and countrymen.
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raises issue of unemployment and per capita income in his speech
Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "High unemployment rates pose a significant hurdle to leveraging this demographic advantage...It is essential to enable India's youthful population to contribute substantially to the country's economic growth and development. Despite India being the world's highest economy, our per capita GDP falls far behind that of developed nations. Tackling this economic growth challenge requires pro-growth government policies, mentoring low inflation, reducing interest rates, alleviating unemployment, fostering a skilled workforce, bolstering purchasing power, stimulating demand, and enhancing the healthcare and education sector."
PM Modi Meets MPs at Central Hall of the Old Parliament building
PM Arrives For Photo Session
Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for the joint photo session ahead of today's Parliament Session.
MPs gather for a joint photo session ahead of Parliament Session (WATCH)
