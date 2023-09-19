Special Session Of Parliament Day 2 LIVE: PM Narendra Modi Enters Lok Sabha Chamber In New Parliament Building, Proceedings Begin (WATCH)

WATCH: Exciting glimpse of the corridor connecting the old and new Parliament buildings

PM Modi Addresses MPs In Central Hall, Hails Role Of House In Abrogating Article 370 (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "...Muslim mothers and sisters got justice because of this Parliament, law opposing 'triple talaq' was unitedly passed from here. In the last few years, Parliament has also passed laws giving justice to the transgenders. We have unitedly passed laws that will guarantee a bright future for the specially-abled people. It is our privilege that we got the opportunity to abrogate Article 370 from the Parliament..."