No proposals of new IIT's received: Ministry of Education

The Ministry of Education stated that there has been no proposal for any new Indian Institute of Technology in the country.

PTIUpdated: Monday, August 08, 2022, 06:24 PM IST
On August 8, Monday, the Ministry of Education stated that there has been no proposal for any new Indian Institute of Technology in the country. IIT's are public institutes owned by the Central government throughout the country.

At present, there are 23 Indian Institutes of Technology as per the Institutes of Technology Act, 1961. All these IIT's are linked to one another by a common council known as the IIT Council. IIT Kharagpur is the oldest of all IIT's, and had started in 1961. On the other hand, IIT Goa started in 2016, making it the newest one.

