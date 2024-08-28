No GATE Score Required: IIT Madras & IIT Ropar Partner for Direct MS Admission in Data Science

Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras & Prof Rajeev Ahuja, Director, IIT Ropar, display the MoU at IIT-M Campus |

Chennai: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras and Indian Institute of Technology Ropar have partnered to enable the IITM BS Degree (Data Science and Applications) students to take campus courses at IIT Ropar to qualify for admission to the MS program.

By enrolling in classes at IIT Ropar, this partnership will also make it easier to complete the credits required for an IITM BS Degree.

Benefits For Students

Direct admission for select IITM BS (Data Science) Degree Students to the MS program at IIT Ropar without GATE

IITM BS Degree Students can spend upto a year at IIT Ropar

IITM BS Degree Students can apply for Research Programs offered by IIT Ropar in the summer

IITM BS Degree Students can pursue projects and internships under IIT Ropar faculty

Additional student exchange programs, internship opportunities, and other collaborative initiatives will also be supported.

IIT Ropar UG students can study courses on data science and programming that are offered in the IIT Madras BS program.

In June 2020, the 4-year BS in Data Science and Applications program at IIT Madras was launched. This program provides instruction via in-person evaluations and online content delivery. With over 30,000 students actively participating in the program as of right now, it creates a lively and engaging learning environment.

An MoU towards this collaboration was signed today (28th Aug 2024) by Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, and Prof. Rajeev Ahuja, Director, IIT Ropar. The MoU signing was witnessed by Prof. Pushpendra P. Singh, Dean (R&D), IIT Ropar, Prof. Sudarshan Iyengar, Head, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT Ropar, Prof. Prathap Haridoss, Dean (Academic Courses), IIT Madras, Prof. Andrew Thangaraj and Prof. Vignesh Muthuvijayan, Coordinators, BS Degree, IIT Madras, and other faculty.

Highlighting the new opportunities opened up by this collaboration, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “As the BS degree programs of IIT Madras intends to democratise higher educational opportunity for all, this move by IIT Ropar to admit exceptional students in the BS programs of IITM to postgraduate degree programs at IIT Ropar is a very visionary step and will go a long way in building strong careers for deserving students, especially from Rural India. I congratulate and thank the Director of IIT Ropar for the same. I hope other Higher educational institutions in our country will also follow the IIT Ropar path.”

Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, & Prof Rajeev Ahuja, Director, IIT Ropar, signing the MoU at IIT-M Campus |

Looking forward to this collaboration, Prof. Rajeev Ahuja, Director, IIT Ropar, said, “As we embark on this exciting journey, we are laying the groundwork for transformative advancements in education and research. By joining forces, IIT Ropar and IIT Madras are not only broadening our academic and research horizons but also creating opportunities for our students and faculty to engage in meaningful exchanges that foster both professional and personal growth. This partnership is set to forge new paths in higher education and research, establishing new benchmarks for success.”

Elaborating on the benefits of such collaboration, Prof. Vignesh Muthuvijayan, Coordinator, BS Degree, IIT Madras, said, “Such collaborations will significantly enhance opportunities for both students and faculty. Our BS (Data Science) students, who have been learning virtually, can now take advantage of this opportunity to experience in-person learning and engage more directly with their peers and instructors.”

Further, Prof. Sudarshan Iyengar, Head, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT Ropar, said, “IIT Ropar has introduced an exciting opportunity for the IITM BS program graduates to seamlessly transition into a full-time, on-campus MS degree. This one-year program does not require GATE or any entrance exam, making it accessible to those who maintain a good academic record. This initiative underscores the parity between online and offline degrees, offering IITM BS graduates a prestigious pathway to further their education.”