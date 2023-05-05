No exam dates, timetable for MU's media students week after results

Representative Image |

Mumbai: Mass media students at Mumbai University await their semester VI exam timetable a week after the varsity declared their previous semester’s results. This year, students enrolled in MU’s Bachelor of Arts in Multimedia and Mass Communication (BAMMC) were the last ones to receive their semester V results which were declared nearly five months after the exams.

In a domino effect, the late results have delayed the graduation exams too, taking a toll on students enrolled in 82 Colleges of Advertising & 46 Colleges of Journalism affiliated to MU.

While the varsity promised a speedy timetable days after the declaration of the previous results, students are still unclear as to when their exams will begin. Initially, these third-year media students were supposed to start their semester VI exams on April 12, 2023, until MU postponed the test indefinitely just a day before the first paper.

Vivas, exam prep underway at colleges

Meanwhile, the colleges have instructed students to stay prepared for the exams as the timetable could be out at any given time. “It is appalling how the university never followed the 45-day schedule within which we are supposed to release the results and we have to delay exams. Now, MU might conduct exams in May, ask professors to hurry through the assessment in June, and get the results out hastily,” said a media professor teaching in Navi Mumbai.

Apart from BSc-IT, BAMMC is the only course at Mumbai University with no semester 6 examinations. Semester six examinations for other self-financed courses such as BAF and BMS have already been conducted. The viva examinations for BAMMC, scheduled to be held between April 24 and May 5, 2023, are already underway at colleges.

Pass percentage drops post COVID

According to statement released by Mumbai University, only 49.19% of students cleared the semester 5 examination which was held in December 2022.

The university has also reserved the results of 35 students who made errors while entering their barcodes or seat numbers to who the results will be handed out to these students manually.