‘No Date Fixed Yet For SSC Results’: Maharashtra Board Official

A Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) official claimed that no date has been finalised yet by them for releasing the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or class 10 board exam results of 2024.

Multiple speculative content has been circulating online claiming that the MSBSHSE class 10 results will be out on or before May 27.

"We are working on getting the results out as soon as possible. There is no confirmation on the date yet," the MSBSHSE official, who preferred to remain anonymous, told The Free Press Journal (FPJ) when asked about the rumours.

He further urged the people to pay no heed to such rumours. “The board will release the dates on the official website soon,” he told the FPJ.

Last year, the SSC result was released on June 2, whereas in 2022, the result was announced on June 17.

This year, the class 10 exams were conducted from Mar 1 to Mar 26. Over 16 lakh students across Maharashtra appeared for the exam. To pass the SSC exam, a candidate must score at least 35% in all subjects.