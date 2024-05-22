Maharashtra Class 10 SSC Results: Check Previous Years' Announcement Trends | Pixabay

The MSBSHSE Class 10 exams were conducted from March 1 to March 26 this year. The Board has not officially provided a date to announce the results yet. They are expected to be released in the last week of May or the first week of June. The results will be announced at a press conference by the board.

To pass the board exams, SSC students must a minimum of 35 per cent marks in all subjects.

Past Trends

In 2023, the Maharashtra board conducted the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams from March 2 to March 25, with the results announced on June 2. In 2022, the Class 10 results were released on June 17.

Where to check results?

The Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2024 will be available at:

mahresult.nic.in

mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

mahahsscboard.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

After the results are released, the marksheets will also be made available to candidates. The mark sheet will contain information like candidate name, seat number (roll number), total marks obtained, subjects, subject-wise marks, subject-wise maximum marks, and more.

Students who fail to obtain the minimum marks in one or two subjects can apply for a scrutiny process or can appear for the supplementary examination later.

Students who succeed in completing the Maharashtra SSC exams can apply for admission to Class 11 or First Year Junior College (FYJC) for the academic year 2024–2025.

Similarly, students who have completed their HSC or Class 12 exam can apply for higher education at colleges in India and overseas.

It is suggested that the candidates keep a check on the board's official website for the latest updates on the results.