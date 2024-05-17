Maharashtra SSC, HSC Results To Be Out SOON, Check Details Here | Representative Photo

The Maharashtra HSC results are expected to be out in the third week of May, following which, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Pune, will release Class 10 results, as per media reports.

The results will be announced at a press conference by the board.

It is worth noting that the Board has not officially provided a date to announce results yet.

Students can check their results on the official websites of Maharashtra Board:

mahresult.nic.in

msbshse.co.in

hscresult.mkcl.org

Credentials needed to check results on official websites:

Following credentials will be required to check the Maharashtra board results when declared on the official website:

Roll number of the student

Mother's first name

The MSBSHSE Class 10 exams were conducted from March 1 to March 26 this year, while the Class 12 exams were administered from February 21 to March 19.

Approximately 26 lakh candidates appeared for the Maharashtra Board Class 10 and Class 12 exams this year.

Candidates are advised to keep their login details handy while checking the results. Candidates should also make sure that they have good internet connectivity on their devices to check the result without hurdles.

It is suggested that the candidates keep a check on the board's official website for the latest updates on the results.

After the results are released, the marksheets will also be made available to candidates. The mark sheet will contain information like candidate name, seat number (roll number), total marks obtained, subjects, subject-wise marks, subject-wise maximum marks, and more.

Students who fail to obtain the minimum marks in one or two subjects can apply for a scrutiny process or can appear for the supplementary examination later.

Students who succeed in completing the Maharashtra SSC exams can apply for admission to Class 11 or First Year Junior College (FYJC) for the academic year 2024–2025.

Similarly, students who have completed their HSC or Class 12 exam can apply for higher education at colleges in India and overseas.