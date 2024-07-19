No Compromise On Quality: UK Universities Maintain Entry Requirements For International Students

University of Strathclyde, UK |

The Quality Assurance Agency's (QAA) comprehensive assessment dispelled concerns that UK institutions are lowering their academic requirements to admit foreign students to foundation courses with lower marks.

Across 34 institutions, 185 programmes were reviewed for this evaluation, which was commissioned by UK universities. Over 2,700 student admission records and 2,000 pieces of assessed work were examined.

As per the erudera reports, the review revealed that academic institutions are keeping uniform admission standards for both local and foreign learners, with 18 out of 32 establishments providing comparable domestic courses.

According to the assessment, "QAA found that the academic standards of International Foundation Programmes were being set in line with the expectations of a course at that level in the vast majority of cases." In addition, the study said that "students on International Foundation Programmes were achieving at an appropriate level and that marking and assessment were effective in the vast majority of cases."

As stated in the report, "International Foundation Programme students generally had more opportunities under more varied conditions to achieve successful progression through, for example, having multiple attempts at assessments, than the opportunities available to A Level/Scottish Higher students."

This report also emphasises the fact that international students have more opportunities to succeed, including multiple attempts at assessments.

Universities UK expressed their gratitude for the study and reiterated their dedication to maintaining academic integrity and offering top-notch education to every student.

For international foundation programmes, the paper suggests standardising evaluation procedures and conducting frequent progress evaluations. By this study, UK institutions have demonstrated once again that they are leaders in the world of higher education, drawing in foreign students who are known for their intellectual prowess.