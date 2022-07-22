No 'best of two terms' for CBSE Class 12 students

FP

The Class 12 results were released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) this morning at 10. The official websites, results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in, allow students to view their class results. CBSE conducted the class 12 board exams in two stages this year. Both the first-term exam and the second-term exam were held in November and December of 2021.

Students in classes 10 and 12 have been requesting the Central Board of Secondary Education to consider the best marks out of the two terms. The two years of online learning have not done justice to the offline exams, stated the students on Twitter.

This year, the CBSE held exams over the course of two terms, with the first term using objective patterns and the second using subject-specific pattern.

70,004 received grades above 95 percent so in 2021, while 38,686 pupils received grades in 2020. Despite the syllabus being equally split across the two terms, the board has given the terms different weightage while calculating the CBSE Class 12 final results.

The board has given term 1 marks a 30% weightage, whereas term 2 marks were given the weightage of 70%. The marks from practical exams were considered equally in both terms. Compared to last year, fewer students this year have received 95 percent or above.

Pupils who are dissatisfied with their grades can appear for the compartment exams conducted by the boards.