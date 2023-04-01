'No bag day' at women's college in Chennai leaves internet in splits; watch video to know why

A student carrying her creative solution to 'No bag day' | Instagram/@vaazhka_dude

Girl students from Chennai's Women's Christian College (WCC) shared celebrated 'No bag day' at the renowned institution in the most hilarious manner as the students came up with creative solutions.

From a suitcase to basket to even a pressure cooker, students chose to pick out the most unique mode of 'baggage' to carry their books, and other academic material to WCC.

The video, which has over 145k likes, was shared by @vaazhka_dude on Instagram and left the internet reminiscing their own college days.

Watch video:

Read Also Fake video on JEE admit cards makes rounds on internet; NTA releases warning

"WCC will always have a piece of my heart!," said one user, while another hoped to have this celebration during their own time in the college, "Wish this was there when I was still in WCC," the user stated.

Others were more surprised at the fact that the students were able to bring the items while commuting in public transport.

"So cute to see them come up with innovative ideas. BTW how did these girls bring these items to college if they commute through public buses or share autos," one user quipped.