Fake video on JEE admit cards makes rounds on internet; NTA releases warning

JEE Main 2023: The National Testing Agency has warned students about the bogus JEE videos that have been making rounds on the internet. These viral videos claim to have 'insider' information about the release date of the JEE Main 2023 admit card and city intimation slip.

Rejecting these viral videos in an official notice on the website, the NTA termed them as 'fake and misleading.' The agency strongly advised both parents and students to stay away from the videos and the YouTube channels that were hosting them.

The NTA asked the students to only refer to the official websites - jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. for information.

"For more clarification regarding the Examination City Intimation Slip or Admit Card for JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 2, the candidate can contact 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.ac.in,” read the official statement released by the NTA.

Admit card expected soon

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 session 2 will commence on April 6 and will be held on April 8, April 10, April 11, and April 12, 2023. National Testing Agency, NTA will soon release the exam city slip ahead of exams.

With the release of the city slip, candidates have been instructed to make travel arrangements. The admit cards are released a few days after the release of exam city slip. The admit card will have centre and city details, exam timing, instructions, and candidates’ details.

How to download the JEE Main 2023 April session Admit Card ?