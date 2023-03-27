JEE Main 2023: Session 2 Exam begins on April 6; Admit card and exam city slip to be out on jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2023: Session 2 Exam begins on April 6 | Representational image PTI

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 session 2 will commence from April 6 and will be held on April 8, April 10, April 11, and April 12 2023.

National Testing Agency, NTA will soon release the exam city slip ahead of exams.

With the release of city slip, candidates are told to make travel arrangements. The admit cards are released few days after the release of exam city slip.

The admit card will have centre and city details, exam timing, instructions, and candidates’ details.

Steps to download the JEE Main 2023 Admit Card -

Visit the official NTA website at jeemain.nta.nic.in Click on the link that reads, ‘JEE Main 2023 Admit Card’ on the home page Enter the required credentials i.e (application number and date of birth) JEE Main Admit Card will be displayed on the screen Download the admit card PDF for JEE Main 2023 January Session and take a printout

Candidates should check their admit cards for error and remember that no hard copy or duplicate JEE Main admit card 2023 will be issued or sent by post to the applicants. Students must carry the hall ticket/admit card to the exam center as the entry will not be permitted without the admit card.