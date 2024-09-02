NMMS 2024 Deadline Extended Till September 30, Know All About The National Level Scholarship Here

The National Means cum Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMSS) application deadline has been extended till September 30 through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP), according to the official notice by the Ministry of Education, as per media reports.

Every year, the Ministry of Education awards 1,000,000 NMMS scholarships to deserving eighth-graders. The NMMS exams are given in an offline format by Education departments or SCERTs at the state level.

Eligibility Criteria



To be eligible for the NMMS Scholarship 2024, students must complete the eighth class with the appropriate minimum score. Students who complete the NMMS Scholarship 2024 and are selected based on merit will be awarded scholarships. A student on the merit list must have been selected by a state-level authority. To be eligible for the NMMS Scholarship in 2024, a student must complete Class 8 with a passing mark of 55% (or 50% for SC/ST). The total annual income of the student family cannot exceed Rs. 3,50,000.

Exam Pattern



MAT and SAT are the two components that make up the NMMS Exam. These are 90-minute papers with a 90-point value each that need to be finished. To find out more about the NMMS Scholarship 2024 application procedure, prerequisites, due dates, and course requirements, read the complete article.

How to apply?

Students who wish to apply must go to scholarships.gov.in, the official website, and fill out the one-time registration (ORT) forms. Each applicant will receive a unique 14-digit number after submitting their application, which is based on their Aadhaar/Aadhaar Enrolment ID (EID).



-Go to scholarship.gov.in to access the National Scholarship Portal, the official website of the NMMS.

-Navigate to the homepage and select the NMMSS 2024 link.

-It will open a new webpage with input areas.

-Fill in the essential fields with your credentials.

-Fill out the application by checking the information and completing the registration process.

-Upload the scanned copies of the relevant papers, if any.

-Click the submit button to finish submitting the NMMS 2024 application.

-For future reference, keep a physical copy of the same.