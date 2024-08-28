 UP Govt Removes Income Limit, Grants Scholarships To All Sanskrit School Students
The move benefits 517 schools with 1,21,573 students and will cost the state Rs 19.65 crore.

Siksha MUpdated: Wednesday, August 28, 2024, 12:20 PM IST
On Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh government decided to grant scholarships to all students in over 500 Sanskrit schools across the state, removing the annual family income condition of below Rs 50,000.

During a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, it was also decided to increase the scholarship amount for students in classes 9 to 12 at these schools.

First revision in over two decades

The new scholarship amounts range from Rs 50 to Rs 200 per month, marking the first revision in over two decades; the last revision was in 2001, according to an official statement.

After the meeting, Secondary Education Minister Gulab Devi said, "Since most of the children receiving Sanskrit education are from poor sections, a provision has been made now to provide scholarships to students of Prathama that is classes 6, 7 and 8 under Sanskrit education."

The minister added that students in classes 6 and 7 will now receive Rs 50 per month, and those in class 8 will receive Rs 75. Previously, students in Purva Madhyama (classes 9 and 10) received Rs 50 per month, and those in Uttar Madhyama (classes 11 and 12) received Rs 80 per month.

With the recent revision, students in classes 9 and 10 will now receive Rs 100 per month, and those in classes 11 and 12 will receive Rs 200 per month.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna noted that the previous income limit of Rs 50,000 has been abolished, making scholarships available to all students regardless of family income. 

He added that 517 Sanskrit schools in the state, with a total enrollment of 1,21,573 students, will benefit from this new policy, which is expected to cost the state exchequer over Rs 19.65 crore. For the current financial year, scholarship applications can be submitted offline, with plans to implement an online system starting from the next financial year.

Moreover, Khanna mentioned that 13 proposals were passed during the cabinet meeting. Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh added that tourist houses currently operating at a loss or facing closure will be leased to private management for an initial period of 15 years, with an option to extend for another 15 years, aiming to improve facilities for tourists. 

(With PTI Inputs)

