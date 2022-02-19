NMIMS to hold Virtual Career Fair ‘Mastermind 2022’ on 25 & 26 February

SVKM’s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) is conducting the Mastermind 2022 virtual Career Fair on 25th & 26th February 2022 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days.

Subject matter experts from 16 schools and 8 NMIMS campuses will be guiding students of Std. XI and XII to select the right career path and share information about the numerous undergraduate programs offered by NMIMS.

The virtual fair is designed to create an online experience where students and parents can get details of all the programs NMIMS offers, campus tours, webinars, and download brochures.

Participants can visit virtual rooms and interact with subject matter experts to discuss, decide and shape their future. A unique wall of fame will host alumni details to give a glimpse of the students from NMIMS who are well placed in the corporate world.

Students will receive detailed information about the different streams like Engineering, Sciences, Pharmacy, Interior-Environment & Design, Architecture, Commerce, Management, Branding & Advertising, Economics, Liberal Arts, Music, Hospitality, Law and Design (Humanising Technology).

Students can register at https://mastermind.nmims.edu/ an early registration will help students & parents plan their questions and get the required information from the subject matter experts.

Mastermind 2022 is also an opportunity for School Counsellors & Principals of schools offering CBSE, State Board, I.B. Diploma & Cambridge Board to stay updated with the latest trends. The new economy requires skill sets that are relevant for tomorrow. New-age learning methodologies will also be detailed to the students in this fair.

