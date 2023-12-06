NMIMS NPAT 2024: Admissions Begin; Click Here For Details |

The undergraduate (UG) admission exam registration period for 2024 has begun at the Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS). On January 1, 2024, the NMIMS UG admission exam will take place.

In addition to the NMIMS CET exam for BTech, BPharmacy, and LAT exam for BA LLB, the NMIMS NPAT 2024 exam is held for BBA, BCom, BSc Finance, BSc Economics, BBA in Branding and Advertising, BA in Liberal Arts, and BA Business Management.

The institution declared that starting in the 2024–2025 academic year, a 4-year degree program (UG) will be offered. After three years, students will have the choice to leave. The university will create a merit list based on the results of the NMIMS-NPAT, NMIMS-CET, and NMIMS-LAT exams.

Exam dates

The NPAT registration process starts on December 06, 2023 and the examining for the NPAT begins on January 1, 2024. The last day to register for the NPAT exam is May 20, 2024.

Exam window for NPAT shuts on May 25, 2024 and merit list will release on June 2024, third week.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants completing the NPAT application form must have passed the Class 12 or comparable exam; those with an International Baccalaureate diploma are also eligible.

Candidates may also apply for the NPAT exam if they complete the 10+2 level through open or distance learning (ODL). The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) should recognize schools that use distant learning or open learning.

Applicants are ineligible to take the NPAT 2024 exam if they failed the 10+2 level exam or its equivalent on their first try.

Applicants must receive at least 60% overall in their 10+2 or comparable exams.