NMC Revises Deadline For Foreign Medical Graduates

A deadline has been established by the National Medical Commission (NMC) for taking the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) in order to become a licensed physician in India. The NMC states that foreign medical graduates must take the licensing exam within ten years of finishing their degree.

There is currently no deadline for taking the twice-yearly exam.

Before being allowed to practice medicine in the nation, international medical graduates must pass the screening exam.

The NEET PG and FMGE exams will soon be replaced by the National Exit Test (NExT), which the government will implement for postgraduate course admission. Both Indian and foreign medical graduates will be required to take the exam in order to be eligible to enroll in postgraduate programs.

The Under-Graduate Medical Education Board, the Ethics and Medical Registration Board, and the National Medical Commission released a notification outlining various issues pertaining to Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs), which coincided with the announcement of the decision to set a time limit for appearing in the FMGE exam. The announcement was made in response to numerous complaints and representations made by medical graduates, particularly those from the Philippines and Ukraine, about the challenges they were having.

Additional Notification

In another notification to widen the scope of people who can study medicine, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has allowed students who have taken Physics, Chemistry, Biology or Biotechnology as additional subjects after finishing their boards will also be allowed to appear for the qualifying NEET-UG test.

Senior officials have stated that students will be permitted to take the exam even if they have completed these subjects from open school, provided the board has received the necessary recognition from the government. The top regulator of medical education released a notice stating that this decision would apply even to students whose applications had previously been denied.