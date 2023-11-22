 BHU Enrolls Record International Students From 30 Different Countries
The university now has 734 international students enrolled, representing 49 different countries.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 22, 2023, 04:20 PM IST
article-image
Banaras Hindu University | File

For the 2023–24 academic year, 312 international students from 30 different countries have been registered with the Banaras Hindu University (BHU). As a result, the university now has 734 international students enrolled, representing 49 different countries, an all-time high. Additionally, this is the first time that the number of foreign registrants has exceeded 300.

Out of the 312 new students admitted for the 2023–24 session, 172 have enrolled in undergraduate programs, 112 in postgraduate programs, 16 in PhD programs, and 12 in certificate or diploma programs. 

Of the recently admitted students, 253 are self-financed, 49 are sponsored by the Indian Council of Higher Education (ICCR), four have gained admission via EdCIL, and six are supported by the Study in India initiative.

"The highest number of new entrants is from Nepal, with 155 students enrolling in various programs, 85 students from Bangladesh, 11 from Sri Lanka, and 10 from Myanmar," the university said in a statement, reiterating that BHU has once again proven to be among the most preferred Indian institutions of higher education for foreign students seeking higher education.

For almost 600 years, BHU has provided housing for international students. There will be 400 more spaces available in the newly built international girls hostel. 

The university has also signed agreements with the Indian government's SII projects and EdCIL (PSU under the Ministry of Education) this year. According to BHU, this is making it easier for foreign nationals to participate more actively in the admissions process.

The university, in a statement added, has also made the admission process for international students very smooth and hassle-free. Its international center is endeavoring to respond to the queries and address the challenges faced by applicants as well as students.

