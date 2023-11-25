NMC Issues Official Notice For Conducting Surprise Inspection in Medical Colleges

National Medical Commission (NMC) | File Photo

The National Medical Commission (NMC)'s Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) has officially announced that it will soon begin the process of conducting surprise inspections for a variety of applications for the 2024–2025 academic year. Various faculty members from the medical college will act as assessors in order to finalize the inspection procedure.

The Apex Medical Commission also stated that the assessors will be notified 48 hours before the inspection date to preserve the element of surprise. As a result, it might be necessary for the assessors to depart within 24 hours of the notification.

The Official Notice

"It is brought to the notice that MARB-NMC is about to start the inspection process for the academic year 2024-2025 for various applications," the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) of NMC stated in a notice on November 23, 2023, regarding this matter. Faculty members from various medical colleges will be engaged as assessors for conducting the said inspection.

The official notice from the NMC stated, "Faculty members will be engaged in the inspection of other medical colleges since the National Medical Commission will be conducting surprise inspections of various medical colleges."

July's MoU

In July, the commission and the Quality Council of India (QCI) inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the purpose of evaluating the medical colleges' ratings. Additionally, the National Medical Commission announced that starting with the 2024–2025 academic year, the nation's government and private medical colleges will be ranked according to the caliber of education they provide.

While talking about the assessment process and the method for choosing the assessors, NMC made reference to the Robust Randomization Software that will be utilized for choosing the assessment date and selectors. The Medical Assessment and Rating Board also talked about the standards for choosing assessors and their code of conduct.