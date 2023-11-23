NMC Issues Guidelines For Foreign Medical Graduates Who Returned From War-Torn Ukraine

NMC Issues Guidelines For Foreign Medical Graduates Who Returned From Ukraine | Representative image

In a major move, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has finally addressed the grievances of Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) for students who returned from Ukraine due to the pandemic or war.

The Undergraduate Medical Education Board and Ethics and Medical Registration Board of the NMC had to issue guidelines for medical students who were studying in Ukraine and the Philippines.

Extended 'Academic Mobility Programme' as one time measure

Earlier in September 22, the NMC had allowed the FMGs from Ukraine to continue their study from different countries except India terming it as Academic Mobility Programme. The NMC has extended the scheme as a one-time measure to the FMGs returning from Ukraine to avail the benefits of the said scheme and complete their remaining medical course.

"The degree may however be awarded by the university to where they shall migrate. This option of transfer/migration/mobility will be availed within three months from the date of issue of the public notice", stated NMC.

Need to get provisional registration from concerned State Medical Council

According to the media reports, those students who duly completed medical course in foreign medical institutes as offline mode with or without one year of internship and returned to India will be required to obtain provisional registration from the concerned State Medical Council and thereafter undergo one year CRMI as per CRMI Regulation, 2021.

According to the guidelines these students are also eligible to receive a stipend in parity with Indian medical graduates. The commission also allowed FMGs to register, work and study in India.

FMGs Guidelines:

Medical colleges in India can charge clerkship fee from FMGs maximum up to ₹ 5,000 per month.

FMGs will then have to undergo one (1) year clinical clerkship (CC) in Indiain lieu of deficiency in their training from their parent medical college.

After 1 year of clinical clerkship and supported by log book followed by authentication from concerned college authority, they will be allowed to begin CRMI which may be done in a medical college or any recognized institute.

FMGs having a break in the penultimate year of study due to pandemic or war and completed their study including examination in online mode will have to undergo two years of clinical clerkship supported by a logbook, further authenticated by the concerned college authority.

The NMC has also set 10 years limit from the completion of training/courses in foreign medical institution for students appearing in FMG examination/ NExT.