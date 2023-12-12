NMC Issues Guidelines For Foreign Medical Graduate Examination

National Medical Commission (NMC) | File Photo

The Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) time limit, internship-related questions, course recognition, and migration policies have all been addressed by the National Medical Commission (NMC) in response to commonly asked questions (FAQs). To allow foreign graduates to become eligible to practice medicine in India, the commission administers FMG tests.

Guidelines

Regarding immigration, the NMC declared that students who were enrolled in postsecondary institutions during the conflict between Russia and Ukraine would be permitted to study in any nation except India. Students who returned between February 26, 2022, and March 11, 2022—during Operation Ganga—will be required to complete the FMGL rules.

They must also obtain a certificate allowing them to practice modern medicine in that nation, as well as submit information about their educational background, subjects studied, and training in a variety of disciplines in accordance with the Competency-Based Medical Education (CBME) curriculum, including the family adoption program. "This migration authorization is only for these students who have returned to India through March 31, 2022," the statement stated. For these candidates, the time of migration will end on March 7, 2024.

Internship Guidelines

The Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) have been allowed to finish their internship in India as a one-time gesture. A list of 650 approved non-teaching hospitals for Compulsory Rotating Medical Internships (CRMI) that was provided by the former Medical Council of India (MCI) has been confirmed by the NMC. The list is valid for one year, ending in May 2024. The NMC made it clear that these students would not be permitted to intern at other institutions. "Within ten years of the date of enrollment in their foreign medical institutions, all FMGs shall have completed their internship in India," the statement stated.