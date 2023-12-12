 NMC Grants Extra Attempt For MBBS Students Affected By COVID-19
MBBS Students Granted Extra Attempt by National Medical Commission Amidst Pandemic Disruptions

The National Medical Commission recently made a significant decision, offering a lifeline to MBBS students admitted during the academic year 2020-21. These students, who faced unprecedented challenges and disruptions in their education due to the far-reaching effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, will now receive an additional attempt to clear their first professional examination

