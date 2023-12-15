NMC Conducts Training To Enhance Medical Education Evaluation

National Medical Commission (NMC) | File Photo

A refresher course on evaluating the caliber of instruction offered at the nation's medical colleges was held by the National Medical Commission (NMC). The NMC conducted a training session on December 14 with the aim of strengthening the norms and procedures utilized in the evaluation of medical students.

The training session was led by three specialists, JL Meena of the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB), Vijayendra Kumar of the Undergraduate Medical Education Board (UMEB), and Yogender Malik of the Ethics and Medical Registration Board (EMRB). Malik, who is also in charge of NMC's communications department, stated, "Completing this demanding program demonstrates our unwavering commitment to promoting quality in medical education.These programs are essential to guaranteeing that our medical professionals receive the best training possible, which will ultimately improve our healthcare system."

NMC reaffirms their promise to provide country with quality medical professionals

The NMC recognizes the combined efforts of doctors, educators, and other interested parties that have strengthened the standard of medical education in India. These preventative actions demonstrate the NMC's dedication to developing qualified and experienced medical professionals for the country. The commission reaffirmed its commitment to innovating and improving medical education on a constant basis, guaranteeing that aspiring medical professionals receive the best instruction and evaluation possible.

According to the NMC, "leading this effort, the MARB is unwavering in its goal of guaranteeing a strong and uniform assessment procedure throughout all medical facilities."

The NMC is the nation's highest regulatory authority for medical education. It is in charge of regulating, accrediting, and evaluating medical practitioners and universities nationwide.