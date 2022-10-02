e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNMC asks colleges to provide details on suicides, resignations, working hours of medical students

NMC asks colleges to provide details on suicides, resignations, working hours of medical students

The medical institutes have to share the details with NMC by October 7.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 02, 2022, 05:36 PM IST
article-image
Representative image | PTI
Follow us on

New Delhi: Medical institutes across the country have been asked to provide details on medical students who have died by suicide, gave resignations, their working hours, and weekly offs in the last five years. The deadline for the institutes to share the details is October 7.

“National Medical Commission has constituted an anti-ragging committee with Dr. Aruna V Vanikar, President, UGMEB as the chairperson of the committee. The Anti-ragging committee in its first meeting held on September 27, reviewed the ragging complaints received from the medical students or parents of medical students and has expressed its concern over incidents of suicide and a suicidal tendency among the medical students,” Aujender Singh, Deputy Secretary, Post Graduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB) and member secretary, the anti-ragging committee stated in the official notification to principals, deans of medical colleges.

Read Also
Medical college ragging complaints to be handled by NMC Cell
article-image

The anti-ragging committee has taken a serious stance on the rising ragging incidences and their effects, which are contributing to suicidal tendencies among medical students, according to a separate notification from NMC. The email address antiragging@nmc.org.in has been created to make it easier for medical students to file complaints with the NMC in addition to the relevant schools and institutes, the announcement noted.

The NMC requested that all universities publicise the email address by posting it on their websites and posting notices about it in public areas like dormitories, meal halls, classrooms, libraries, lecture halls, common rooms, etc.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

NMC asks colleges to provide details on suicides, resignations, working hours of medical students

NMC asks colleges to provide details on suicides, resignations, working hours of medical students

Afghanistan bombings: Another blast heard near Kabul school; no casualties reported

Afghanistan bombings: Another blast heard near Kabul school; no casualties reported

Kabul school bombing: Survivors of deadly blast stage protest in Afghanistan capital

Kabul school bombing: Survivors of deadly blast stage protest in Afghanistan capital

Watch video: UP teacher allegedly drunk while teaching students in Hathras school

Watch video: UP teacher allegedly drunk while teaching students in Hathras school

France as an emerging study destination for Indian students

France as an emerging study destination for Indian students