NMC asks colleges to provide details on suicides, resignations, working hours of medical students

New Delhi: Medical institutes across the country have been asked to provide details on medical students who have died by suicide, gave resignations, their working hours, and weekly offs in the last five years. The deadline for the institutes to share the details is October 7.

“National Medical Commission has constituted an anti-ragging committee with Dr. Aruna V Vanikar, President, UGMEB as the chairperson of the committee. The Anti-ragging committee in its first meeting held on September 27, reviewed the ragging complaints received from the medical students or parents of medical students and has expressed its concern over incidents of suicide and a suicidal tendency among the medical students,” Aujender Singh, Deputy Secretary, Post Graduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB) and member secretary, the anti-ragging committee stated in the official notification to principals, deans of medical colleges.

The anti-ragging committee has taken a serious stance on the rising ragging incidences and their effects, which are contributing to suicidal tendencies among medical students, according to a separate notification from NMC. The email address antiragging@nmc.org.in has been created to make it easier for medical students to file complaints with the NMC in addition to the relevant schools and institutes, the announcement noted.

The NMC requested that all universities publicise the email address by posting it on their websites and posting notices about it in public areas like dormitories, meal halls, classrooms, libraries, lecture halls, common rooms, etc.