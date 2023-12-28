NLU Delhi Releases AILET 2024 Round 1 Seat Allotment Results | Pixabay

The National Law University (NLU) Delhi has released the results for the first round of seat allotment for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2024 on December 28, 2023.

Candidates who participated in the AILET counseling 2024 can check the provisional merit list for BA LLM on the official website at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. To view the AILET LLM 2024 seat allotment result, candidates are required to log in with their registration number and date of birth.

Selected candidates from the AILET 2024 seat allotment are required to confirm their seats by paying the fees by January 3, 2023. Failure to complete the admission and course fee payment by the specified date will result in the transfer of the allotted seat to the next eligible candidate.

Here's how to download the AILET LLM 2024 Round 1 Allotment:

Visit the official website of AILET 2024 at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

Click on the activated link for AILET 2024 LLM first allotment result on the homepage.

A login window will appear; enter the required details like registration number and date of birth.

Download the AILET 2024 allotment result.

Take a printout for future reference.

Fees

Upon reporting for admission, candidates must submit the admission confirmation fee of Rs 50,000 and counseling fee of Rs 30,000. During the total fee payment, Rs 20,000 will be adjusted.

The counseling registration process for admission to the non-residential LL.M program at NLU Delhi commenced on December 15, 2023, with the last date for registration being December 26, 2023. For additional information on AILET 2024, LLM allotment, fee payment, and further processes, candidates can refer to the official website of NLU at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.