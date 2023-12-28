 Students In Bihar Abduct Teachers Over Missing Exam Admit Cards
Students In Bihar Abduct Teachers Over Missing Exam Admit Cards

Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, December 28, 2023, 01:12 PM IST
Students In Bihar Abduct Teachers Over Missing Exam Admit Cards | Representative Image

In Bhagalpur, Bihar, students at a government senior secondary school abducted their teachers on Wednesday due to not receiving their Class 10 board exam admit cards.

Around 300 students are scheduled to take the board exam next year, but according to the infuriated students, they have not yet received their admit cards. They said that last year, approximately 150 students were unable to take the exam because they didn't have their admit cards, and they want to avoid a repeat of this situation this year.

The incident happened at Gandhi Inter School, which is situated in the district's Goradih block.

The teachers were locked in a classroom by the angry students who had attacked them. However, the principal was able to escape from the scene.

Police rescued the teachers

When a group of local police arrived at the scene, the teachers were saved. One of the instructors asserted that they were given the task of teaching, which they are carrying out, and that the Bihar School Examination Board releases the admit cards, so they have no involvement in it.

Additionally, the teachers claimed to have communicated this message to higher authorities.

(With inputs from IANS)



