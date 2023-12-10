NLU Delhi Concludes AILET 2024 Exam; Answer Key to be Released Soon | Representative Image

Today, December 10, 2023, marks the official conclusion of the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2024 by the National Law University (NLU), Delhi. AILET 2024 was conducted offline in about 39 cities nationwide to accept candidates for admission to BA, LLB, LLM, and PhD programs. With the conclusion of the AILET exam 2024, NLU, Delhi is anticipated to release the answer key shortly.

The official website, nationallawuniversitydelhi, will have the provisional AILET 2024 answer key available for download in an online format upon its publication. The AILET answer key 2024 can be used by applicants to determine their predicted scores.

The official timetable states that the AILET 2024 provisional answer key will be made available a few hours after the exam ends on December 10, 2023 (between 6:00 PM and 9:00 PM).

There will be a window of opportunity for candidates to object to any questions they feel have erroneous answers. NLU Delhi will release the final answer key and then make the results public after taking into account the complaints.

How to download?

Visit nationallawunviersitydelhi.in, the official website.

Look for a section on the website devoted to the AILET answer key, or for any updates on its release.

To access the answer key page, click the appropriate link or browse there.

You might be required to give your date of birth, registration number, roll number, or other credentials in order to view the answer key if it requires logging in.

To begin the download, look for the AILET 2024 answer key and select the relevant link or button.

Typically, AILET question papers are offered in various sets or codes (e.g., Set A, Set B, Set C, etc.). Choose the code or set that corresponds with your question paper.

Once the proper set has been chosen, save the AILET 2024 answer key to your device by clicking the download option or link. Usually, the answer key is accessible in PDF format.

After downloading the solution key, open it and make a comparison between the answers and your own AILET exam results. Verify your responses again and determine your likely score.