NLSAT 2024 Registration: Deadline Extended To February 28, 2024; Apply At admission.nls.ac.in |

The registration deadline for NLSAT 2024 at NLSIU Bengaluru has been extended. This applies to the three-year LLB, two-year MA Public Policy, and PhD programs for the 2024-25 academic year. Eligible candidates must submit their applications by February 28, 2024.

To obtain the NLSAT Application Form 2024, candidates must go to the authorized website at admission.nls.ac.in.

The application fees for NLSAT 2024 for the General category is INR 2,500, while for SC/ST/OBC-NCL/PWD/EWS, the fee is INR 2,000. For students who are seeking admission to PhD programs in law and interdisciplinary fields, the registration fee is Rs 3,000.

The only way to pay the application fee is through online methods such as Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking, or UPI Payment Apps.

Here's a guide on how to apply for the NLSAT Application Form 2024:

Visit the official webpage of NLSIU Bangalore at https://admissions.nls.ac.in.

Click on the "Apply Now" link and then select the "Register" button.

The registration form for the three-year LLB, MPP, and PhD programs will open on a separate page. Enter your personal details such as name, email address, and mobile number.

Confirm your email address and mobile number to proceed with the NLSAT 2024 application.

Log in with your registered username and password to choose your desired courses.

Fill out the application form comprehensively, providing personal and academic information (college, degree, qualifying marks, and qualification status).

Select your preferred test centers and proceed to make the payment for the application fee.

The NLSAT-LLB, NLSAT-MPP, and NLSAT-PhD tests will take place on March 17, starting at 10 am and ending at 12.30 pm. The academic term for the three-year LLB course is set to begin on July 1.