 NLSAT 2024 Provisional Answer Key Released Out; Check At admissions.nls.ac.in
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNLSAT 2024 Provisional Answer Key Released Out; Check At admissions.nls.ac.in

NLSAT 2024 Provisional Answer Key Released Out; Check At admissions.nls.ac.in

Candidates who have taken the NLSAT 2024 examination have the option to verify their answers by referring to the answer key.

Siksha MUpdated: Monday, March 18, 2024, 06:13 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

The NLSAT provisional answer key for 2024 has been published by the National Law School of India University Bengaluru on March 18. Candidates who took the NLSAT 2024 can now obtain and download the provisional answer key from the official website, admissions.nls.ac.in.

Candidates who have taken the NLSAT 2024 examination have the option to verify their answers by referring to the answer key. Additionally, candidates are allowed to raise any concerns or objections regarding the provisional answer key of NLSAT 2024.

The notification for the objection period will be released in the near future. Candidates will need to pay Rs 1,000 for each question they challenge. If the objection is found to be valid, the candidate will receive a refund of the fee.

Read Also
CBSE Class 12 Economics Exam Today: Important Details And Guidelines For Students
article-image

To view the NLSAT answer key for the year 2024, candidates are required to log in using their username and password.

Steps to Raise Objection against NLSAT Answer Key 2024:

Visit the official website - admission.nls.ac.in

Click on the answer key objection link on the homepage.

You will be directed to a login page.

Enter your credentials such as roll number and date of birth.

Select the question and enter the objection details.

Attach supporting documents and make the required payment.

Save and print the confirmation page for future reference.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NLSAT 2024 Provisional Answer Key Released Out; Check At admissions.nls.ac.in

NLSAT 2024 Provisional Answer Key Released Out; Check At admissions.nls.ac.in

SSB Odisha Accepting Applications For 1,061 PGT Vacancies: Apply Now At ssbodisha.ac.in

SSB Odisha Accepting Applications For 1,061 PGT Vacancies: Apply Now At ssbodisha.ac.in

TANCET 2024: Final Answer Key Out Soon At tancet.annauniv.edu

TANCET 2024: Final Answer Key Out Soon At tancet.annauniv.edu

International Students Attacked For Offering Namaz At Gujarat University: Civil Society Demands...

International Students Attacked For Offering Namaz At Gujarat University: Civil Society Demands...

CUET PG 2024 Admit Card For March 22 Out At pgcuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET PG 2024 Admit Card For March 22 Out At pgcuet.samarth.ac.in