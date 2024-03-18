NLSAT 2024 Provisional Answer Key Released Out; Check At admissions.nls.ac.in

Representative Image

The NLSAT provisional answer key for 2024 has been published by the National Law School of India University Bengaluru on March 18. Candidates who took the NLSAT 2024 can now obtain and download the provisional answer key from the official website, admissions.nls.ac.in.

Candidates who have taken the NLSAT 2024 examination have the option to verify their answers by referring to the answer key. Additionally, candidates are allowed to raise any concerns or objections regarding the provisional answer key of NLSAT 2024.

The notification for the objection period will be released in the near future. Candidates will need to pay Rs 1,000 for each question they challenge. If the objection is found to be valid, the candidate will receive a refund of the fee.

To view the NLSAT answer key for the year 2024, candidates are required to log in using their username and password.

Steps to Raise Objection against NLSAT Answer Key 2024:

Visit the official website - admission.nls.ac.in

Click on the answer key objection link on the homepage.

You will be directed to a login page.

Enter your credentials such as roll number and date of birth.

Select the question and enter the objection details.

Attach supporting documents and make the required payment.

Save and print the confirmation page for future reference.