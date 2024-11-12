 NITTT September 2024 Results Declared At nittt.nta.ac.in; Direct Link
The National Testing Agency has released the results of the September 2024 National Initiative for Technical Teachers Training (NITTT) exam on its official website, nittt.nta.ac.in.

Results for the September 2024 National Initiative for Technical Teachers Training (NITTT) exam have been released by the National Testing Agency on its official website, nittt.nta.ac.in

Out of the 17765 registered applicants, 16646 took the examinations, according to statistics released by the NTA.

Exam dates:

September 14, 15, 28 and 29 

Click here for result

How to check the results of NITTT September 2024:

Step 1: Visit nittt.nta.ac.in, the official NTA NITTT website.

Step 2: Select the NITTT September Exam Result 2024 link from the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the required information on a new page.

Step 4: Press the "Submit" button.

Step 5: The screen will display your result.

Step 6: Download the page for your records and review the outcome.

Step 7: For future use, print a physical copy.

AICTE and the MoE launched the NITTT program to train instructors employed by AICTE-approved technical institutions. The first round of training requires an Inductee Teacher to complete eight modules of online instruction.

