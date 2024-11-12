Karnataka PGCET 2024 Mock Seat Allotment Result OUT; Check Here

Karnataka PGCET 2024 | Official Website

The PGCET mock seat allocation results have been made public by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on their official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. Candidates have been provided with an edit option window in addition to the allocation results.



On November 14, KEA will close the option edit window for all applicants. Priority options may also be added by candidates who did not take part in the option entry process earlier until November 14 at 11:00 AM.

The PGCET mock allocation results were originally scheduled to be released by KEA on November 9 with an edit window available until November 12.

How to check?

To access the window for the mock allocation results, candidates must enter their PGCET number.



-Check out the Karnataka PGCET 2024 exam website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/pgcet24.

-Select the "Karnataka PGCET mock seat allotment result 2024" link.

-Enter your credentials, including your PGCET number, in the login window.

-Click the "Submit" button to view the results of the Karnataka PGCET mock allocation.



Required documents:

Application form: A printout of the application form

Hall ticket: The Karnataka PGCET 2024 hall ticket

Mark sheets: Class 10th and 12th mark sheets, as well as the qualifying exam mark sheet

Degree certificate: The degree certificate or provisional degree certificate

Category certificate: If applicable, a caste certificate issued by the competent authority

Income certificate: If you're applying for a fee waiver, you'll need to provide an income certificate

Work certificate: If you're applying for an M.Tech/M.E./M.Arch Part-Time course, you'll need to provide a work certificate

Passport size photographs: Two recent passport size color photographs