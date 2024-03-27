 NIT Srinagar Invites Applications For Director Position, Check Salary
Siksha MUpdated: Wednesday, March 27, 2024, 03:20 PM IST
article-image
NIT Srinagar Invites Applications For Director Position, Check Salary | File

Applications are being accepted by the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar to fill the post of director. For more information, interested and qualified candidates can visit the Ministry of Education's official website. The application must be completed by April 19, 2024. The position pays ₹ 2,10,000 (Fixed) per month plus ₹ 11,250 in special allowance on top of other regular benefits. The Act, Statutes, and Institute Ordinances will specify the terms and conditions of the services.


Required Qualifications
Those with a PhD in engineering or technology and first-class bachelor's and master's degrees are eligible to apply. The maximum age is sixty-five. Candidates who earned their PhDs right after earning their BE or BTech degrees ought to have earned first-class bachelor's degrees in engineering or technology.

The applicant ought to be a distinguished individual in their area of expertise, possessing an exceptional academic history. He or she must have fifteen years of experience in teaching, industry, or research, ten of which must have been at the professorial level or above in reputable academic institutions, businesses, or research organizations.

As a "Institution of National Importance," NIT, Srinagar (J&K) is a technically autonomous, centrally funded institution under the Ministry of Education, Government of India. It is governed by the National Institutes of Technology, Science Education and Research (NITSER) Act, 2007 (29 of 2007).

