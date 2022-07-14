NIRF rankings to be out tomorrow; check last year's top colleges

Unsplash

On Friday, July 15, the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF Rankings 2022) will be made public. At 11 a.m., Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will announce the results of the NIRF.

Eleven categories—General, University, Management, College, Pharmacy, Medical, Engineering, Architecture, ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements), Law, and Research Institutions—will be included in the NIRF Ranking 2022 announcement.

According to rankings from 2021, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore, and IIT Bombay have maintained their positions as the nation's top three higher education institutions.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad was ranked first in the management category. IIM Bangalore was ranked second. The best pharmacy school was Jamia Hamdard.

The criteria used to rank colleges, universities, and institutions include outreach and inclusivity, graduation outcomes, research and professional practise, teaching, learning, and resources, and peer perception.

