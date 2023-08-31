NIOS Announces Class 10 And 12 Exam Schedule For October-November 2023 Session At nios.ac.in | File

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has revealed the timetable for the Class 10 and Class 12 theory and practical exams for the October session. Candidates can access the NIOS timetable through the official website, nios.ac.in.

Commencing from October 3 and concluding on November 8, the exams for Class 10 and Class 12 encompass a variety of subjects. “The result of the examination is likely to be declared in 7 weeks after the last date of the examination” a statement from NIOS read.

As for the process, candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website. Successful candidates will receive their mark-sheet-cum-certificate and migration-cum-transfer certificate directly through their respective allotted institutes. In the event of canceled exams, NIOS will send these documents to candidates' residential addresses available with NIOS by the concerned regional center.

Notable Dates:

- Exam Dates: October 3 to November 8

- Practical Exam Dates: September 16 to October 1

For more details regarding timetable candidates are advised to visit the official website. The NIOS exam schedule spans a range of subjects for both Class 10 and Class 12, providing students with a comprehensive evaluation of their knowledge and skills. Candidates should refer to the official website for specific details and updates regarding the examinations.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)