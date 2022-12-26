Registration for NIOS class 10, 12 public exam 2023 begins; know details here

Representative Image |

New Delhi: Public exams 2023 registration for Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) will start today, December 26 by the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS)

The candidates can apply through the official website- nios.ac.in or sdimis.nios.ac.in. Those who have registered/appeared in October-November 2022 exam can apply for the same. For the online application form, the last date is January 10, 2023.

Students who could not make it to same exam previously, as are already enrolled in NIOS April 2023 exam, can also register for the NIOS Class 10, 12 Public Exams 2023.

Candidates have to pay Rs 250 for each subject for theory examination and the examination fee for subjects including both theories and practicals is Rs 120.