NIOS announces 10th, 12th public examination results at results.nios.ac.in

On June 14, 2022, the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) released the public examination results for Class 10 and 12 (secondary and senior secondary). On the official website, results.nios.ac.in, students can check their NIOS 12th and NIOS 10th results.

The NIOS result 2022 has been released for the Class 10 and 12 public exams, which were held from April 4 to April 30 and attended by over one lakh students. Candidates can check their results by going to the NIOS website and entering their enrollment number on the result portal. In a tweet, NIOS said, "Result of Public Examination of Secondary and Senior Secondary Courses for April 2022 is declared today(14th June 2022)."

NIOS Result 2022: How to Check NIOS 10th and 12th Result 2022