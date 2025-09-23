Old Students' Association Of Hindu College Organizes 20th Distinguished Alumni Awards | File Pic

New Delhi: The Old Students Association (OSA) of Hindu College organized the 20th OSA Hindu College Distinguished Alumni Awards 2025. The ceremony honoured the exceptional achievements of Distinguished Alumni in various fields. Justice Manmohan, Judge, Supreme Court of India was the Chief Guest.

Special Award Recipients

Among the Special Award Recipients were; Eminent Lawyer Rajiv Nayar who was conferred the Lifetime Achievement Award, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, who was awarded for outstanding work in Public Service as Foreign Secretary and filmaker Imtiaz Ali for outstanding work in Cinema & OTT.

Distinguished Alumni Awards

Among the Distinguished Alumni Awards were; Justice Ajay Digpaul for Excellence in Judiciary, Samir Sinha for Excellence in Civil Service, Vandana Gurnani for Excellence in Civil Service, Vivek Kumar for Excellence in Civil Service, G V Rao for Excellence in Legal Affairs, Rajiv Singh for Excellence in Security Affairs, Ajay Verma for Excellence in Legal Affairs, Muktesh Pardeshi for Excellence in Foreign Affairs and Saket Kumar as Young Achiever in Civil Service.

Statement Of The President Of OSA, Hindu College

Ravi Burman, President of OSA, Hindu College, expressed that Hindu College has produced many distinguished alumni over the last 126 years who have contributed to nation-building with great zeal. He emphasized that their contribution to their alma mater is invaluable and that alumni are role models for current students, showcasing how to think innovatively, logically, and scientifically, and how to direct their time and energy toward positive social growth.

He highlighted that the 20th edition of the Distinguished Alumni Award recognized alumni from various walks of life who are dedicated to shaping the nation with vibrant vision and leadership. The OSA's role in creating a platform for alumni across the country and abroad to share a valuable roadmap for nation-building and character-building was also underscored, fostering strong relationships with juniors to provide assistance whenever needed. He spoke about the OSA project of restoration of the Old Hindu College Campus Building at Kashmere Gate and how the OSA Hindu College is planning to create a Memorial Museum there. Heritage Architects have started work on the site already.

