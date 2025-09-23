 Old Students' Association Of Hindu College Organizes 20th Distinguished Alumni Awards
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationOld Students' Association Of Hindu College Organizes 20th Distinguished Alumni Awards

Old Students' Association Of Hindu College Organizes 20th Distinguished Alumni Awards

The Old Students Association (OSA) of Hindu College organized the 20th OSA Hindu College Distinguished Alumni Awards 2025. The ceremony honoured the exceptional achievements of Distinguished Alumni in various fields. Justice Manmohan, Judge, Supreme Court of India was the Chief Guest.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 05:18 PM IST
article-image
Old Students' Association Of Hindu College Organizes 20th Distinguished Alumni Awards | File Pic

New Delhi: The Old Students Association (OSA) of Hindu College organized the 20th OSA Hindu College Distinguished Alumni Awards 2025. The ceremony honoured the exceptional achievements of Distinguished Alumni in various fields. Justice Manmohan, Judge, Supreme Court of India was the Chief Guest.

Special Award Recipients

Among the Special Award Recipients were; Eminent Lawyer Rajiv Nayar who was conferred the Lifetime Achievement Award, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, who was awarded for outstanding work in Public Service as Foreign Secretary and filmaker Imtiaz Ali for outstanding work in Cinema & OTT.

Distinguished Alumni Awards

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra News: 'Centre Must Announce ₹10,000 Crore Relief Package For Flood-Hit Marathwada,' Says Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra News: 'Centre Must Announce ₹10,000 Crore Relief Package For Flood-Hit Marathwada,' Says Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray
Global Education For Peace Award Honours O.P. Jindal Global University For Championing World Peace Through Higher Education
Global Education For Peace Award Honours O.P. Jindal Global University For Championing World Peace Through Higher Education
Senior Police Officer Impersonation, Bitcoin Investment Scam & Share Trading Fraud Lead To ₹2.68 Crore Loss In Pimpri-Chinchwad In One Day
Senior Police Officer Impersonation, Bitcoin Investment Scam & Share Trading Fraud Lead To ₹2.68 Crore Loss In Pimpri-Chinchwad In One Day
OECD Ups India’s 2025 GDP Growth Forecast To 6.7 Per Cent On Strong Domestic Demand, GST Reforms
OECD Ups India’s 2025 GDP Growth Forecast To 6.7 Per Cent On Strong Domestic Demand, GST Reforms

Among the Distinguished Alumni Awards were; Justice Ajay Digpaul for Excellence in Judiciary, Samir Sinha for Excellence in Civil Service, Vandana Gurnani for Excellence in Civil Service, Vivek Kumar for Excellence in Civil Service, G V Rao for Excellence in Legal Affairs, Rajiv Singh for Excellence in Security Affairs, Ajay Verma for Excellence in Legal Affairs, Muktesh Pardeshi for Excellence in Foreign Affairs and Saket Kumar as Young Achiever in Civil Service.

Read Also
Children Start Crying & Hiding After Seeing White Woman For The First Time In Laos Village School;...
article-image

Statement Of The President Of OSA, Hindu College

Ravi Burman, President of OSA, Hindu College, expressed that Hindu College has produced many distinguished alumni over the last 126 years who have contributed to nation-building with great zeal. He emphasized that their contribution to their alma mater is invaluable and that alumni are role models for current students, showcasing how to think innovatively, logically, and scientifically, and how to direct their time and energy toward positive social growth.

He highlighted that the 20th edition of the Distinguished Alumni Award recognized alumni from various walks of life who are dedicated to shaping the nation with vibrant vision and leadership. The OSA's role in creating a platform for alumni across the country and abroad to share a valuable roadmap for nation-building and character-building was also underscored, fostering strong relationships with juniors to provide assistance whenever needed. He spoke about the OSA project of restoration of the Old Hindu College Campus Building at Kashmere Gate and how the OSA Hindu College is planning to create a Memorial Museum there. Heritage Architects have started work on the site already.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Global Education For Peace Award Honours O.P. Jindal Global University For Championing World Peace...

Global Education For Peace Award Honours O.P. Jindal Global University For Championing World Peace...

Canara Bank Invites Applications For 3,500 Apprentice Posts; Check Eligibility, Stipend And Benefits

Canara Bank Invites Applications For 3,500 Apprentice Posts; Check Eligibility, Stipend And Benefits

Old Students' Association Of Hindu College Organizes 20th Distinguished Alumni Awards

Old Students' Association Of Hindu College Organizes 20th Distinguished Alumni Awards

IIM Ahmedabad Placement Audit Report Reaffirms Institute's Strong Industry Connect & Robust...

IIM Ahmedabad Placement Audit Report Reaffirms Institute's Strong Industry Connect & Robust...

Mumbai News: Former CJI UU Lalit Joins BITS Law School As Honorary Professor, To Teach Advanced...

Mumbai News: Former CJI UU Lalit Joins BITS Law School As Honorary Professor, To Teach Advanced...