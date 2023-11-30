NIOS 2024: Group A,B,C Applications Out At nios.ac.in | Representative Image

The Group A, B, and C application procedure has begun at the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). Interested parties may apply online at nios.ac.in or nios.cbt-exam.in, the official websites. The application form must be submitted by December 21st.

The goal of the recruiting campaign is to staff the National Institute of Open Schooling with 62 positions. Before applying for any positions, interested individuals are urged to thoroughly review the official notification.

Candidates must register with the online application site using a working email address and mobile number prior to applying for the position. All correspondence pertaining to exams, skill tests, interviews, and other events will only be accessible via the NIOS website.

Cost of applications

The application cost for Group "A" employment (UR/OBC) is ₹1500. The application fee for Group 'B' and 'C' (UR/OBC) is ₹1200. Group 'A' applications (SC/ST/EWS) cost ₹750. There is an application fee of ₹750 for Group "B" (SC/ST). Groups "B" and "C" (EWS) have an application price of ₹600, whereas Groups "C" (SC/ST) have an application charge of ₹500. NIOS Hiring for 2023:

How to apply?

Step 1: Go to nios.cbt-exam.in, the official NIOS website.

Step 2: Go to the homepage and click the signup link.

Step 3: Applicants must then register in order to continue with the application.

Step 4: At this point, accurately fill out the application form.

Step 5: After that, upload all necessary documents and pay the application fee.

Step 6: Complete the form online and print it off for your records.