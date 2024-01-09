NIFT Entrance Exam 2024: Registration Deadline & Late Fee Details | Pixabay

Today marks the closure of the late fee registration window for the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Entrance Examination 2024, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The examination is scheduled for February 5 and covers admissions to UG and PG programs (regular, NLEA, artisans) and PhD across 18 NIFT campuses nationwide.

Candidates applying during the late registration period will be subject to a late fee of Rs 5,000, in addition to the regular application fee. The application fee for the NIFT Entrance Exam 2024 is Rs 3,000, with a reduced fee of Rs 1,500 for students belonging to SC, ST, and PwD categories.

Age criteria vary for different programs. Applicants for Bachelors in Design and Bachelor of Fashion Technology should be under 24 years as of August 1 in the year of admission. Candidates from SC, ST, and PwD categories receive a five-year relaxation in the upper age limit. There is no age limit for candidates applying for MDes, MFM, MFTech, and PhD programs.

The NIFT Entrance Exam 2024 will be conducted as a computer-based test and a paper-based test in 60 cities across the country. Applicants can follow the steps outlined on the official website, nift.ntaonline.in, for successful completion of the NIFT 2024 application process, including registration, form filling, and payment.