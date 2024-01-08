 Schoolboy Booked For Harassing Girl Student And Sharing 'Objectionable' Content Online
Schoolboy Booked For Harassing Girl Student And Sharing 'Objectionable' Content Online

An FIR was registered at Adarsh Nagar police station on Friday.

PTIUpdated: Monday, January 08, 2024, 05:00 PM IST
article-image
Schoolboy Booked For Harassing Girl Student And Sharing 'Objectionable' Content Online | Representative picture

A schoolboy has been booked for allegedly harassing a girl student and sharing her "objectionable" photos and videos on the internet, the Faridabad police said on Saturday.

When contacted, the principal of the private school in Faridabad said the accused has been removed from the institution. According to the police, the 16-year-old girl, a student of class 11, lodged a complaint alleging that the schoolboy forcibly took "objectionable" pictures and videos of her and then started blackmailing her. And, when the girl stopped responding to his calls, the boy sent the pictures and videos to her mother. After a complaint was lodged with the school authorities, the accused circulated the photos and videos on the internet, the police said, citing the complaint.

Complaint filed

An FIR was registered at Adarsh Nagar police station on Friday.

The accused student, who is reportedly on the run, will be nabbed soon, Adarsh Nagar police station SHO Sanjay Kumar said.

Earlier case

Earlier, serious claims of harassment have been made against the principal by the students of a private Plus 2 Science college in Jeypore, Koraput, as reported by OdishaTV.

The college's principal allegedly groped a female student, according to the police report.

article-image

