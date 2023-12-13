Private College Principal Accused of Harassment by Students in Jeypore, Odisha

Representation image |

Serious claims of harassment have been made against the principal by the pupils of a private Plus 2 Science college in Jeypore, Koraput, as reported by OdishaTV.

The college's principal allegedly groped a female student, according to the police report.

After the student's parents filed a complaint against the principal at the Jeypore Town Police Station, the issue gained attention.

Police investigation

The police investigated the college after receiving the report, but they left without obtaining any information since they discovered it was locked.

According to sources, the students here have long endured physical and psychological assault. When it exceeded the limit, the students began to voice their complaints.

On this particular issue, no one from the college administration or the police was available for comment.