NIFT 2024 Registration Deadline: Apply Now for UG & PG Programs | Important Dates & Details

The registration window for the NIFT 2024 entrance exam will be closed by the National Testing Agency (NTA) tomorrow. Those interested in enrolling in the undergraduate and postgraduate programs offered by 18 NIFTs can submit their applications on the official website, nift.ac.in.

NIFT seat matrix 2024

The NIFT 2024 entrance exam is currently underway for admission to a combined total of 5,215 seats. This includes 4,324 seats for All-India candidates, 405 seats for state domicile candidates, and 470 seats for NRI candidates. The number of seats available for each course and campus at NIFT varies based on availability and reservation criteria. Students can refer to the table below to view the seat distribution for each program.

Total Seats of NIFT 2024

Bachelor of Fashion Technology (BFTech)- 652

Bachelor of Design (BDesign)-

Knitwear Design- 346

Fashion Design- 742

Leather Design- 172

Fashion Communication- 742

Textile Design- 743

Accessory Design- 654

Master of Design (MDes)- 304

Master of Fashion Technology (MFTech)- 74

Master of Fashion Management (MFM)- 786

NIFT Total Seats- 5215

Candidates can apply for the NIFT 2024 entrance exam with a late fee of Rs 5,000, on top of the regular application fee, from January 4 to 8, 2024. The opportunity to revise/edit the NIFT application form will be available from January 10 to 12, 2024. The NIFT exam is scheduled for February 5, 2024.

How to to fill application?

Go to the official website, nift.ntaonline.in,

Click on 'online registration for NIFT Admission 2024'.

After registering and generating login credentials, proceed to fill out the NIFT 2024 application form with personal, academic, and communication details.

Choose your preferred NIFT 2024 exam centre, upload a color photograph and signature in JPG/JPEG format,

Pay the NIFT 2024 application fee online, submit the form, and save the confirmation page for future reference.