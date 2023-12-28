NIFT 2024 Registration Concludes Soon: Important Dates and Details Revealed

NIFT 2024 Registration Concludes Soon: Important Dates and Details | Pexels

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to conclude the registration for the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) 2024 on January 3, 2024. Interested candidates can submit their applications for the NIFT 2024 entrance exam through the official website, nift.ac.in.

For those applying after the deadline, a late fee of Rs 5,000, in addition to the regular application fee, will be applicable from January 4 to January 8, 2024.

The opportunity to edit or update the NIFT application form will be available from January 10 to January 12, 2024. The NIFT entrance exam is scheduled to be held on February 5, 2024, and the studio test and personal interview at NIFT campuses are scheduled for April 2024.

Eligible candidates, including those in their final year of the qualifying examination, must pass the exam under the same board. The results for seat allocation with CMR will be communicated to the shortlisted candidates in the last week of April 2024.

Applicants are advised to keep track of the official website for any updates and adhere to the specified deadlines for a successful application process. The NIFT 2024 exam is a crucial step for individuals aspiring to pursue a career in the field of fashion and design.