NIFT 2024 Exam: Correction Window Opens Today

The application correction window for the NIFT entrance exam 2024 will open today, January 10, according to the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT). January 12 is the deadline for editing the NIFT application form for 2024.

On their forms, candidates can change information such as gender, nationality, email address, residence, category, subcategory, and educational background.

On the official website, nift.ac.in, candidates who have submitted an application for the exam may modify it for NIFT 2024.

How to modify the application for NIFT 2024?

Go to nift.ac.in, the official NIFT website.

Select the tab labeled "Admissions."

Upon clicking the registration link, candidates will be taken to a different website.

Enter your email address, date of birth, and application number for login.

Modify the NIFT application and send it in.

Exam date and pattern

On February 5, 2024, the NIFT 2024 entrance exam will be held in order to admit students to undergraduate and graduate fashion programs. There will be computer-based testing for the exam in 60 Indian cities.

The test body will administer a General Ability Test (GAT) and a Creative Ability Test (CAT) for BDEs programs. Those who pass the exam will need to show up for the scenario test. Candidates who have been shortlisted for MDes programs will be required to attend an in-person interview.

The GAT will take place from 9 am to 11 am, and the CAT will take place from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm, in accordance with the NIFT 2024 test schedule. The exam for BDes will weight the GAT at thirty percent, the CAT at fifty percent, and the scenario test at twenty percent.