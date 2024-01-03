NIFT 2024 Entrance Exam Registration Closing Today, Apply Now! | Unsplash | Representational Image

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) 2024 entrance exam registration period is scheduled to end on Wednesday. By going to the official website, applicants can submit their applications for admission to undergraduate and graduate programs. The NIFT application form may be edited or updated between January 10 and January 12, 2024. The examination is slated for February 5, 2024.

A total of 5,215 seats—4,324 All-India seats and 405 state domicile seats—are up for grabs with this exam. The availability of seats for each course and the NIFT campus varies according to the reservation criteria.

NIFT 2024: Steps to apply

Go to www.nift.ac.in, the official website.

Click the registration link for NIFT 2023 that appears on the homepage.

Fill out the application after completing the registration process.

Pay the application fee and submit related documents.

Send in the application, making sure to save a copy for your records.

Eligibility Criteria

The maximum age required to be admitted to the Bachelor's Programs (B Des & BF Tech) is less than 24 years old as of August 1st of that year, according to the specific eligibility requirements. For candidates who fall under the SC, ST, or PWD categories, the upper age limit may be lowered by five (five) years.

The PhD and Master's programs (M Des, M F M, and M FTech) have no upper age limit.

Application fees

The application fee for candidates in the Open, Open-EWS, and OBC(NCL) categories is Rs 3000.

The application fee for candidates who fall under the SC, ST, or PwD categories is Rs 1500.

The application fee is Rs 4500 for candidates applying to both the B Des and B F Tech programmes who fall under the Open/Open-EWS/OBC (NCL) categories.

The application fee is Rs 2250 for candidates who fall under the SC, ST, or PwD categories and are applying for both the B Des and B F Tech programmes.