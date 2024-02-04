NIFT 2024 Entrance Exam: Important Details And Instruction For Exam | Representational Pic

The NIFT 2024 entrance exam will be administered by the National Testing Agency tomorrow, February 5, 2024. For different NIFT programs, the CAT and GAT entrance exams (2024) will take place from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM and 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM, respectively. This design entrance exam is scheduled to take place in 60 cities throughout India, according to the list of NIFT 2024 exam centers.

In the NIFT 2024 exam, computer-based testing (CBT) will be used to administer the General Ability Test (GAT), while paper-based testing (PBT) will be used to administer the Creative Ability Test (CAT).

There will be an English and Hindi version of the question paper available. On the NIFT application form, candidates could select the language they wanted to take the test in. In the event that there is any doubt about the translation between the Hindi and English versions, the English version will be taken as gospel.

Guidelines

On the day of the exam, students must bring their NIFT 2024 hall pass and a self-declaration undertaking.

Students can download their self-declaration on A4-sized paper from the NTA website.

Applicants can also carry a clear pouch containing a transparent ballpoint pen, pencil, eraser, and ruler. It is also required of candidates to bring coloring and painting supplies to the CAT.

Candidates will receive a physical question booklet with space for answers for the CAT at the testing center.

An additional photo, which is the same one that was uploaded to the online application, must be provided. The photo will be affixed to the attendance sheet in the examination room.

On February 2, NTA made the NIFT admit card 2024 available. Using their email address and birthdate, registered candidates can download their NIFT 2024 admit card from the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT.