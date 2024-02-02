 NIFT 2024 Admit Cards Released: Exam Details And Guidelines
The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) will conduct entrance exams for BDes, BFTech, MDes, MFM, MFTech, and PhD degree programs.

Siksha MUpdated: Friday, February 02, 2024, 01:04 PM IST
article-image
NIFT 2024 Admit Cards Released: Exam Details And Guidelines | Representational Image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NIFT 2024 admit cards on its official website, nift.ac.in. The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) will conduct entrance exams for BDes, BFTech, MDes, MFM, MFTech, and PhD degree programs.

The exam will take place on February 5.

The question paper will be provided in Hindi and English, and applicants could select their preferred language on the NIFT application form. In case of any translation ambiguity between Hindi and English, the English version will take precedence.

The NIFT 2024 exam will have the General Ability Test (GAT) conducted through computer-based testing (CBT), while the Creative Ability Test (CAT) will be paper-based (PBT).

To get the NIFT 2024 admit card, follow these steps:

1. Go to nift.ac.in, the official website.

2. Look for and select the link to download the NIFT admit card 2024.

3. Log in with your NIFT entrance exam registration ID and password.

4. After logging in, the admit card will be displayed.

5. Download the admit card for future use.

The NIFT 2024 admit card will include the candidate's name, application number, parents/guardians' name, exam date, exam time, candidate's signature, exam center address, and exam day guidelines.

Guidelines

Present the NIFT 2024 admit card and a self-declaration undertaking printed on A4 size paper.

Have a transparent pouch containing a ballpoint pen, pencil, eraser, and ruler.

Candidates for CAT should bring their coloring and drawing materials.

CAT will provide a physical question booklet for responses.

Carry an extra photograph, similar to the one uploaded during the application process.

Ensure to bring an original photo ID such as a college ID, PAN card, driver’s license, voter ID, passport, or Aadhaar card.

