NIFT 2024 Counselling Registration Opens, Apply By June 11

For the undergraduate and graduate programmes, the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has opened registration for the NIFT counselling 2024. On the official website, nift.admissions.nic.in, candidates who have passed the NIFT entrance test can apply for NIFT admission in 2024. June 11 is the deadline for applications to the counselling session.



Candidates who have successfully completed the selection procedure and obtained a valid Common Merit RANK (CMR) as per the final result announced for NIFT admissions-2024 are required to register and indicate their preference for academic programmes by midnight on June 11th, according to the official announcement.

How to register?

-Go to nift.ac.in, the official website of NIFT.

-From the homepage, look for the "Registration for e-Counselling-2024" link.

-At this point, select the appropriate link, "UG counselling" or "PG counselling."

-To log in, enter your password and application number.

-Once you're in, enter your credentials and upload any necessary files.

-Download the application form for later use and pay the application cost.

"Candidates should ensure that all the required documents to be uploaded on the portal for the programme are as per the eligibility criteria as mentioned in the prospectus / admissions guidelines- 2024," it stated.



Additionally, the college has announced that counselling sessions specifically for students applying as wards of artisans or under the artisan category are being held. It is recommended that these candidates not take part in the online counselling procedure.